Your Contact Page, Reimagined.

We’re happy to introduce the Engagement Hub.


Engagement Hub

Contact options on every page of your website

Why make your website visitors search for ways to get in touch with your business? We thought it was silly too, so we developed the Engagement Hub. You get to choose what contact options you show to your users and we’ll make sure they’re on every page of your website.

Hub Timeline Element
Engagement Hub Button Options
Install a chatbox and start speaking with your website visitors
Chat Circle

Live Chat

Provide instant support to your leads and customers

We’ve improved live chat by implementing tons of stylistic and functional updates. Oh, and don’t worry, customizing the widget to match your website is easier than ever thanks to our brand new editor.

Email

Flexible solution based on availability and user preferences

Visitors can click the email icon to have the Engagement Hub expand open to show your email form and submit a message, if they choose. This means that users can shoot you an email even if you’re available, in the event that they prefer not to utilize live chat at that time.

Phone Circle

Phone

Sometimes the best way to solve an issue
is over the phone

Now, you have the option to add your phone number to the Engagement Hub so that a visitor can click the phone icon to see how to call you (if they’re using a desktop or laptop computer.) If your visitors use this option on a mobile device, the widget will automatically generate a click-to-call link. This is yet another way to contact you if live chat isn’t preferred.

Twitter

Customer support in 140 characters or less

We really wanted to make an effort to integrate your social media activity with Pure Chat and this is our first step in that direction. Click or tap and your visitors can see your recent Twitter activity, quickly reach out to your team with questions and/or issues, and best of all, use the “Follow” button to stay connected with your organization.

Currently, we only support a Twitter integration, but are open to feedback regarding including options for other social media channels. If you have thoughts, please share them with our team!

Map Circle

Google Maps

No more searching for an address when you’re already on the road

The last option in the Engagement Hub will be the location button. If you choose to enable this option, visitors can see your business on the map and get driving directions (if applicable) in a few seconds with a simple click or tap.

