Your Contact Page, Reimagined.

Why make your website visitors search for ways to get in touch with your business? We thought it was silly too, so we developed the Engagement Hub. You get to choose what contact options you show to your users and we’ll make sure they’re on every page of your website.
We’ve improved live chat by implementing tons of stylistic and functional updates. Oh, and don’t worry, customizing the widget to match your website is easier than ever thanks to our brand new editor.
Visitors can click the email icon to have the Engagement Hub expand open to show your email form and submit a message, if they choose. This means that users can shoot you an email even if you’re available, in the event that they prefer not to utilize live chat at that time.
Now, you have the option to add your phone number to the Engagement Hub so that a visitor can click the phone icon to see how to call you (if they’re using a desktop or laptop computer.) If your visitors use this option on a mobile device, the widget will automatically generate a click-to-call link. This is yet another way to contact you if live chat isn’t preferred.
We really wanted to make an effort to integrate your social media activity with Pure Chat and this is our first step in that direction. Click or tap and your visitors can see your recent Twitter activity, quickly reach out to your team with questions and/or issues, and best of all, use the “Follow” button to stay connected with your organization.
Currently, we only support a Twitter integration, but are open to feedback regarding including options for other social media channels. If you have thoughts, please share them with our team!
The last option in the Engagement Hub will be the location button. If you choose to enable this option, visitors can see your business on the map and get driving directions (if applicable) in a few seconds with a simple click or tap.